Station building is finally on track

Contractors at Network Rail have taken possession of the near-derelict listed Grade II station building on New Road in Mytholmroyd, and work has now begun on the first stage of restoring the 1874 building back into use for the benefit of the community.

A projected finish date for the first part of the restoration work is estimated to be in six months’ time when Arriva Northern will take over with its plans for refurbishment of the building.

The feasibility study was published last month and at a public meeting consultants outlined various interests that were indicated as a result of the study.

The outcome results comprised a possible mix of small trading outlets centred on a “landscape theme”, together with flexible community use.

Northern indicated an interest in using some of the building but future plans are still being formulated. The trustees of the newly formed charitable incorporated organisation will work in conjunction with Northern and other bodies to reflect the needs of the community.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the project can contact myt.station@btinternet.com.