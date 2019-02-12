Steel super structure of specialist Calderdale care home takes shape

Work on the steel super-structure of a new care facility,on the former Salford Works site in Brighouse has started.

Designed by Brewster Bye Architects, the 65 one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s are being built by energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE for one of the UK’s largest providers of high quality housing and supported housing services - Home Group.

With a dementia focus within its design and layout, that reflect the principles outlined by the Government’s latest Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation (HAPPI) report, the extra care scheme aims to raise the bar in terms of design.

Mark Henderson Director at Brewster Bye, said: “Our aim was to re-develop space that is currently derelict and inaccessible and create an attractive street frontage to Bramston Street, Thornhill Road and George Street, reinforcing the sense of place and character of the area, whilst also reflecting the industrial heritage of Brighouse and its influence on the town.

“We responded by applying a mix of contemporary architecture with contextual references to the local limestone buildings that are synonymous with the surrounding area.

“Combining these traditional stone influences with a modern bronze coloured cladding will create a sympathetic colour palette that reflects the past and present of Calderdale.

“The design includes plenty of amenity space through the inclusion of balconies, patios, community areas and private open space. It also incorporates significantly improved and safer pedestrian access links to and from the

site, which is essential for people living here, who will want to walk to the bus stop, train station and all the surrounding local amenities.

“With so much thought going into the design, we are confident that the home will be a big hit with its new residents.”

The development will be complete by 2020. The majority of apartments will be let at affordable rent levels and five will be available through a shared-ownership scheme.

The new development will have a host of communal facilities including a kitchen, café, lounges, a hair salon, as well as staff and guest facilities.

Teresa Snaith, Head of Development (Supported), from Home Group, said: “The delivery team includes older people and people with dementia to give us an understanding of how the facility will be used, along with colleagues with supported housing and specialist mental health backgrounds as well as from Local Authority commissioning environments.

“Crucially everyone involved has delivered extra care housing previously, and have a wealth of experience of the design, development, delivery and management of schemes, with specialism around dementia specific extra care housing.

“There’s no doubt this will result in us creating an attractive yet robust building that is perfect for its setting and the people who will live here. The home will be low maintenance and energy efficient, but most importantly these affordable home will have quality design at their heart.”