STEP refugee training scheme scoops award

Horton Housing Association has scooped a Northern Housing Award for its Specialist Training and Employment Programme (STEP), which helps train and prepare Syrian refugees to secure employment.

The association was victorious in the Resident Employment/Training Initiative of the Year category.

The programme, developed by the partnership of World Jewish Relief and Horton Housing, is tailored to fit around the needs of each refugee to help them rebuild their lives.

STEP has attracted wide interest, being the first programme of its kind in the country.

Horton Housing received a visit from Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis in 2017, and in April this year Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes paid a visit.

Paul Gartland, chief executive officer of Horton Housing, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our STEP programme has been recognised.

“The programme is achieving some fantastic results, all thanks to the excellent team running it, so they wholeheartedly deserve this award.”

Janice Lopatkin, programme director at World Jewish Relief said: “The alignment of values and ambition between World Jewish Relief and Horton Housing has created an award-winning partnership of which I’m so proud.”