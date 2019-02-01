Stepping up patrols at Ogden Water after dangerous animal traps found at beauty spot

Patrols have been stepped up a Ogden Water after dangerous animal traps were found attached to fences posing a risk to pets and walkers.

The snares have been attached to trees/fenceline on green nylon lines and have been at knee to waist height.

With the snares being around knee height and higher it appears the traps are intended for deer.

However, the traps are at the same height that could snare a dog as they head out in the woodlands.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “Calderdale’s distinctive countryside and wildlife make Ogden Water a beautiful place to visit, and we will not tolerate anything that puts these at risk.

“As soon as we became aware of snare traps around the Ogden Clough area last week, we alerted the Police, thoroughly checked all areas, stepped up patrols and used social media to ask people to be vigilant. Thank you to everyone who shared our messages about this issue.

“Although we believe this is an isolated event and are confident that all the traps have been removed, we encourage visitors to take extra care, but not to be discouraged from visiting this stunning destination.

“If you come across any traps, please be careful and let the staff know at Ogden visitor centre.”

