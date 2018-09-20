Storm Bronagh set to hit Yorkshire with heavy rain and strong winds

The past few days have seen Storm Ali hit the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, but now Storm Bronagh is out in full force.

Today’s intense low-pressure system, now known as Storm Bronagh, will hit parts of the UK with strong winds and heavy rain, with a multitude of Met Office weather warnings already in place.

Storm Bronagh is set to hit Yorkshire with heavy rain and strong winds

Various parts of the region will already be experiencing heavy downpours, with the second named storm of the season set to develop over the South East of England and Wales this evening before spreading further eastwards.

Strongs winds are set to hit Yorkshire this evening and overnight into Friday morning, with a yellow weather warning in place from 6pm to 9am tomorrow morning.

Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50 mph widely around exposed coasts and in some inland areas, with gusts of 60-65 mph also possible, particularly overnight into Friday.

Overnight rain will clear, with winds gradually easing during the morning. A cool and breezy day then follows tomorrow, with sunny spells developing but also occasional blustery showers. Maximum temperature of 14 °C.

What to expect from the Storm Bronagh weather warning:

-Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some roads and bridges may close

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Disruption to travel

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”