Storm Diana could bring flying debris and power cuts – as weather warnings issued

Many parts of the UK are being warned to brace themselves for strong winds, heavy rain and even power loss and flying debris – as a result of Storm Diana hitting the country.

Yellow weather warnings have already been issued today with much of England and Wales being told to expect high winds and heavy rain tomorrow. Some localised flooding and dangerous conditions possible.

80mph winds “could be seen”

Between 3am and 2pm on Thursday 29 November, the Met Office is warning of “widespread strong winds” in the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, South West Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London and South East England.

“Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely, with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations around Wales and western England.

Where the warnings of high winds have currently been issued

“There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.

"If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption.

“In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland.

“Heavy rain is also likely to affect southern and western England as well as Wales, and following on from recent wet weather this may lead to some very localised surface water flooding.”

There is a small chance of very strong and disruptive winds, “with some short term loss of power and other services possible” and “injuries and danger to life from flying debris possible”.

Sustained wind speeds

From Noon today until the early hours of Thursday morning in Scotland, Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland have been told to prepare for strong southeasterly winds.

Winds could reach 70mph or higher in exposed areas. Gusts of 60 mph are expected, but some more exposed locations seeing 70 mph gusts.

“Later in the day, gusts of 70-75 mph are expected to become more frequent across Shetland, where sustained wind speeds could reach 60 mph,” added the Met Office.