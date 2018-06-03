Street party brings new homeowners together in style

Guests and visitors enjoyed a special street party at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s development, Calder View, in Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, last weekend.

The occasion gave local people and homeowners at the popular location the opportunity to come together to get to know one another.

Visitors were served a selection of refreshments, with a summer BBQ and ice cream van on offer, as well as embracing the traditional street party spirit, complete with bunting and balloons.

Sam Evans, head of sales at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Street parties have been bringing communities together for years and the one at Calder View was no different. This was a special, fun-filled afternoon and it was a pleasure to bring everybody together.

“We hope that our street party helped our growing community get to know each other even better.”