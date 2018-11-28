Strong growth by Kinect Energy

Energy management company Kinect Energy has added 300 new clients and saved in excess of £2.3m on water refunds for businesses across the UK in the past 12 months.

It is one year since the firm, formerly known as Orchard Energy, was acquired by the global Kinect Energy Group in October 2017.

Since the acquisition, Kinect Energy in Elland has enhanced its services for existing clients and supported growth into new markets, including data management, supply management, forecasting and risk management, providing a one-stop-shop for all clients’ energy needs.

Managing director Amar Hussain said: “The last 12 months have been exciting for the business and the growth we have experienced during this period shows how positive the acquisition has been.

“Despite being part of a global company we still pride ourselves on our knowledge of the local markets.”