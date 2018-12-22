Students from Pauline Quirke Academy performed with ITV X Factor stars

Students from Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) Halifax were invited to perform with the multi-platinum selling vocal quartet G4 at Leeds Town Hall and enjoyed every minute of their special opportunity.

The ITV X-Factor stars were singing there as part of their G4: Christmas Tour which visits more than 20 beautiful cathedrals around the country.

The PQA students joined G4 for festive numbers including O Holy Night, Silent Night and Walking in the Air. Students also performed two of their songs, Sleigh Ride and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Ashley Wade, Principal at PQA Halifax, said: “I am so proud of every one of my incredible students and what a fantastic way to end our very first term.”

For more information about PQA Halifax, email ashley.wade@pqacademy.com.

Read: Calderdale Rotary amazed at response to this year's Christmas Shoebox Appeal