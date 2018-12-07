Students take technology challenge

Seventy-four students comprising 19 teams from five schools in Calderdale recently took part in the Rotary Club’s 15th annual Technology Tournament.

The three differing task levels – foundation, intermediate and advanced – saw students design and build a flashing beacon.

The foundation teams beacon had to successfully flash off/on for 20 times, the intermediate 30 times, and advanced had to flash exactly once every second for 20 seconds.

Marks were awarded for the early planning work that had to be recorded into a portfolio, design analysis, communications and development of a solution, its actual manufacture and finally the working of the model by actually testing it.

Organisers said the students used their initiatives, worked hard and well within the teams, and most of all ‘the buzz’ throughout the day proved they had enjoyed it.

Everyone was presented with a certificate by the Major of Calderdale Marcus Thompson while the three winning teams had plaques presented by Lucy Hodgson, president of the Rotary Club of Halifax on behalf of all clubs in Calderdale.