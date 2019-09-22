Success is looming for new face at James Heal

Textile specialist Guy Smithurst has been appointed by leading Halifax engineering firm James Heal as business unit manager in the firm’s Test Materials division.

Mr Smithurst brings 30 years’ experience to his new role at the company, the market leader in the design and manufacture of precision testing equipment and support services in the global textile industry.

Mr Smithurst will lead a dedicated team of 11 in the Test Materials division. He will have responsibility for internal manufacturing, external weavers, quality assurance and control, sales and team development.

Mr Smithurst said: “I’m very excited to be joining James Heal, which has a first rate reputation as an engineering firm and as a leader in global innovation.

“I’m relishing the challenge of adding to and enhancing the department for the entire team, thereby adding to the contribution we make as to James Heal as an integral business section and continue to exceed customer expectations.”