Sunnica Energy Farm deal for Smith Brothers

Elland-based firm Smith Brothers Contracting Ltd is set to provide services at the planned Sunnica Energy Farm – a 500 MW solar-plus-storage project.

The clean energy scheme is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and, if approved, will be capable of powering around 100,000 homes.

Acting as the Independent Connection Provider (ICP), Smith Brothers will provide a turnkey solution for the renewable energy site, including all civil, electrical primary and grid works – from initial design through to construction, commissioning, and electrical balance of plant.

The electrical engineering firm will also oversee the building of three 132kV private substations and laying of a 132kV cable route to the solar farm, in order to connect the site to the Burwell National Grid Substation.

Dave Ogden, director at Smith Brothers said: “The Sunnica Energy Farm is set to be a momentous project in meeting the UK’s green energy targets, and we are delighted to be working on such a prestigious scheme.

“Planning works are already well underway, with a 30-strong team from across the business set to collaborate on the turnkey delivery.”

Luke Murray from Sunnica Ltd said: “Solar energy generation and battery storage are a sustainable and clean means of meeting our changing energy needs – particularly the government’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Given the potential scale of the farm, it was vital that we appointed an ICP which had a solid reputation for deliveries of this significance.

“Although this is the first time we’ve worked with Smith Brothers, we’re well-versed in some of the company’s other renewable project deliveries and are confident the team will ensure a timely and successful energisation.”