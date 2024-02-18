Suranne Jones Gentleman Jack (Anne Lister) Costume up for sale
Suranne Jones costume as Anne Lister in BBC’s 'Gentleman Jack’ TV series, 2019 and 2022, to be displayed at its rightful home Shibden Hall, Yorkshire.
One of the costume's worn by star Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack is coming up for auction on the 5th March 2024. I would like this costume to be displayed permanently in its rightful home Shibden Hall, Halifax. I have set up a crowd funding page so that the costume can be purchased for Shibden Hall.