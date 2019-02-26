Syringe spillage closes two lanes on M62 at Outlane as clean up operation begins

Motorists on the M62 are being warned about delays after a spillage on the motorway.

The incident has happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 22 to junction 23 at Outlane.

Highways England confirmed that two lanes were closed due to the collision with debris in the carriageway.

A further lane is now open with lane one closed while officers continue to clear a large number of syringes from the carriageway.

Delays were starting building in the area. Highways England has confirmed that all lanes have now re-opened

The collision follows on from morning delays as motorists experienced delays of up to 18 minutes on the M62.

A broken down vehicle in lane one of the eastbound carriageway caused lengthy tailbacks at junction 26 for Chain Bar.

Traffic officers attended the scene with the AA reporting that jams stretched back to junction 25 at Brighouse.

The vehicle has now been moved, but traffic is still congested in the area.

