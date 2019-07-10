Tackling parking problems at Calderdale beauty spot with double yellow lines

Following concerns from local residents over the past few years about the problems caused by a large number of visitors to Gaddings Dam each summer, Calderdale Council has added double yellow lines on Lumbutts Road.

The beauty spot near Todmorden sees people visit from far and wide - but as a result there have been issues around parking, litter, access, dogs and fires.

Over the past few years Calderdale Council, various community groups and local residents have been working together to tackle the issues raised by an increased number of visitors, particular in good weather.

By adding double yellow lines on the areas where there is often large congestion it is hoped that more people will look to visit the site by public transport.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhood services, Coun Susan Press, said: “We’ve been looking at ways to manage the increase in visitors at Gaddings Dam and particularly the problems caused by irresponsible parking close to the site in recent years.

“We’ve looked at a range of ways to solve the problem and have consulted with local residents.

“As the extra traffic, parked cars and pedestrians on Lumbutts Road very much increases the potential for road accidents, it was decided that the most appropriate solution was to introduce parking restrictions.

“Around 1km of double yellow lines have now been painted, running from the entrance to Croft Carr to the junction with Long Hey Lane.

“We will of course continue to monitor the situation and we welcome people’s feedback.

“As always, we ask all those enjoying the site to behave responsibly and encourage the use of public transport wherever possible.

“If you do choose to travel by car, please be aware you will have to park some distance from the dam.”

Earlier this year, CROWS (Community Rights of Way Services) revealed a management plan to help visitors enjoy the dam during their visits but also explain the issues, share what facilities there are, put in place interpretation boards and tackle parking.

