Take a special picture around Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett's studio
Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett sees pattern and colour in the Yorkshire landscapes and architecture that surrounds her.
In a former pub she calls home in Hebden Bridge there is a bright room that was once an outbuilding, in her words “full of rats and slugs”, though that was knocked down, and in its place, constructed from the very same stone, is a purpose-built art studio.
It is connected to the family house, where she lives with husband Daniel and their three children, but provides her with a dedicated space in which to immerse herself in her paintings.