Take a special picture around Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett's studio

In a former pub she calls home in Hebden Bridge there is a bright room that was once an outbuilding, in her words “full of rats and slugs”, though that was knocked down, and in its place, constructed from the very same stone, is a purpose-built art studio.



It is connected to the family house, where she lives with husband Daniel and their three children, but provides her with a dedicated space in which to immerse herself in her paintings.

A landscape painter, she takes inspiration from the environments and buildings around her.

Running routes she takes with friends around Hebden and its surrounding moorland formed the basis of a collection last year.

Much of her work follows a line or journey. Her signature style often draws from draftsmans skills such as this, shaped by her grandfather, an architect, who taught her technical drawing

