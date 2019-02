Calderdale Industrial Museum preserves examples of Halifax’s engineering heritage and you can read more on the fantastic work being done by the volunteers here. We take a special look around the museum with our fantastic pictures.

Since re-launching in September 2017, Calderdale Industrial Museum has opened its doors to the public once a week, giving an insight into the industries that for many years provided employment for whole communities

Behind the scenes, work on restoring more of its original exhibits goes on and as word of mouth spreads, its collection continues to grow.

The latest object, on temporary display, is a replica of the Karl Benz three-wheeler. Powered by a gas engine, and patented in 1886, it is regarded as the first ever motor car.

Nearly all of the museums artefacts and machinery, some fully-operational, come from local communities and some are the only surviving examples in the country.

