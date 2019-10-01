Take a tour of the new £1m dentist at Broad Street Plaza that will support 40,000 patients
The UK’s largest dentistry provider, {my}dentist, has today opened its newest and biggest practice in the centre of Halifax, that will support up to 40,000 patients per year.
Tuesday 01 October 2019 10:47
The practice, on the ground floor of Broad Street Plaza, is the result of a £1million investment by {my}dentist to merge three practices in the town into one modern and fully accessible practice.
With 13 dental surgeries, it is the largest in {my}dentists network of 600+ practices nationwide, and the biggest in Yorkshire.
other
All existing NHS and private patients have had their care transferred to the newly-launched practice, and new patients will benefit from {my}dentists new affordable way to access dentistry, {my}options.
other
Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments and cosmetic dental treatments at affordable prices with check-ups
other
The practice offers a range of dental treatments, hygiene appointments, dental implants, teeth straightening and facial aesthetic treatments.
other
View more