myDentist has opened at the Broad Street Plaza

Take a tour of the new £1m dentist at Broad Street Plaza that will support 40,000 patients

The UK’s largest dentistry provider, {my}dentist, has today  opened its newest and biggest practice in the centre of Halifax, that will support up to 40,000 patients per year.

The practice, on the ground floor of Broad Street Plaza, is the result of a £1million investment by {my}dentist to merge three practices in the town into one modern and fully accessible practice.

With 13 dental surgeries, it is the largest in {my}dentists network of 600+ practices nationwide, and the biggest in Yorkshire.
All existing NHS and private patients have had their care transferred to the newly-launched practice, and new patients will benefit from {my}dentists new affordable way to access dentistry, {my}options.
Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments and cosmetic dental treatments at affordable prices with check-ups
The practice offers a range of dental treatments, hygiene appointments, dental implants, teeth straightening and facial aesthetic treatments.
