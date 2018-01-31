Take your Valentine on a date to Todmorden Town Hall

In the run up to Valentine’s Day, visitors to Todmorden Town Hall will be able to discover the romantic history of the building at the next free taster tour.

On Saturday 3 February at 2pm the latest in a series of tours will take place at Todmorden Town Hall, this time focusing on the romance of the building.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Cllr Susan Press, said:

“The Grade 1 listed Todmorden Town Hall not only holds a strong place in the hearts of local people, but it also has a few romantic stories of its own.

“Visitors will be able to find out more about the many balls and weddings held in the venue over the years, as well as romantic tales from the wider Todmorden area.”

Volunteer tour guides will bring the building’s stories to life and tell the different tales of romance in Todmorden. For example, visitors will see the sculpture which sits in the grand staircase by Italian neoclassical sculptor, Giovanni Benzoni. This impressive marble sculpture was once in Dobroyd Castle in Todmorden – a building which has its own romantic story of the mill girl who asked for her dream castle to be built for her. Visitors will also see the ornate ballroom which once featured an indoor water fountain and the elegant staircase.

The tour is free and there’s no need to book, just turn up on the day, meeting at 2pm opposite the Town Hall pediment on Halifax Road. At the end of the taster tour there will also be a chance to find out more about the Council’s budget proposals and take part in the budget consultation.

For more information about Todmorden Town Hall and the volunteer led tours please get in touch with Daniel Jessop, Volunteer and Events Co-ordinator, daniel.jessop@calderdale.gov.uk, 01706 548105, 07912 891370.