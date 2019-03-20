Teenager charged with the mugging of Halifax woman, 54

A teenager has been charged with the mugging of a 54-year-old woman in Halifax last week.

Yvette Talbot was walking home from her work in Halifax town centre last Thursday (March 14) when she was grabbed from behind and had her handbag snatched.

She suffered facial injuries as she was thrown into the road. The incident took place on Prescott Street, close to Halifax Swimming Pool on Skircoat Road.

A 17-year-old male who was arrested has been charged with robbery and released on bail to appear at Bradford Youth Court on 8 April.