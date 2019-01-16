Temperatures set to plummet but will we see snow in Calderdale
Calderdale has seen a a relatively mild winter so far but temperatures are going to take a dip this week and there are signs the cold weather could stick around for some time.
A sudden stratospheric warming occurred at the end of December meaning the usual driver of our weather – the jet stream – is much weaker than usual for the time of year, which leaves the British Isles with an increased chance of settled weather and cold spells. But the question is will it snow. This is what the Met Office has said.
Colder air will move across the UK today followed by even colder air arriving from the Arctic on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said, From Thursday colder arctic air will have spread across the country, with temperatures struggling to reach above 5 or 6 Celsius for most of us. This is close to the average January temperature for the UK - but since it has been quite a mild winter so far, many will notice the difference by the end of the week.