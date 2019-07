The historical markers are a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site. Here are ten blue plaques commemorating important people, places or organisations that have been unveiled by Halifax Civic Trust over the years.

1. Anne Lister One of the most recent blue plaques on this list, Halifax diarist Anne Listers honour was unveiled on April 3 of this year. The plaque is located at her ancestral home of Shibden Hall, Halifax.

2. Emily Bronte Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte has her own blue plaque in Calderdale which is located on Law Hill House, Southowram, where she lived when she taught at Elizabeth Patchetts school for girls.

3. Col Edward Akroyd Halifax textile manufacturer of the 19th century, MP for Halifax and a founder of the Yorkshire (Penny) Bank, Col Edward Akroyd, has a blue plaque at his former home, Bank Field, now Bankfield Museum.

4. John Crossley Founder of John Crossley and Sons, carpet manufacturers, John Crossleys blue plaque is on the site at Dean Clough in Halifax, once the largest integrated carpet factory in the world.

