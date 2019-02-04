Ten of Calderdale's beautiful and historic Grade I listed buildings

Calderdale is full of history and its many beautiful buildings show that the most. The borough has an impressive set of buildings that have been awarded the highest level of heritage protection, becoming Grade I listed. Here are ten of Calderdale’s country houses, churches and grand civic buildings that have been awarded Grade I listed status. There are five more in the borough to have the protection, which are Church of St John the Baptist (also known as Halifax Minster), Halifax; Church of St Peter, Sowerby Bridge; Double Aisled Barn, Brighouse; Kirklees Hall Mansion and Attached Stables and New Hall, Elland.



1. The Piece Hall, Halifax This Calderdale landmark opened on January 1, 1779 and was used for the trading of cloth and is the only surviving cloth mill in the UK. It has recently been transformed and attracts thousands of tourists to the town.

2. Todmorden Town Hall This town hall is a 19th century hall was designed by John Gibson. On the outside there is carved stonework featuring two central female figures, one representing Lancashire and the other represents Yorkshire.

Wood Lane Hall, Sowerby Bridge, was built by John Dearden between 1649 and 1651. The window that sits above the front door is known as apple and pear window from its central round window surrounded by six pear shaped ones.

4. The Home Farm Building at Malthouse, Brighouse This is a late 17th Century building that form part of a farm complex and is made from hammer-dressed stone and has a stone slate roof. It is three stories high with an attic.

