Test drive speeder jailed for seriously injuring Halifax librarian

A speeding Audi S3 driver has finally been jailed for causing a head-on crash in Halifax which left a librarian seriously injured.

Dewsbury man Yasser Ali, 28, claimed he was taking the car for a "test drive" with a view to buying it when he lost control on a bend in the Godley Lane area of Halifax.

The Audi, which was estimated to have been doing more than 60mph, smashed head-on into Alison Roberts' Ford Fiesta sending it spinning across the road.

After the crash in August 2016 Ali fled the scene, but was later arrested at Calderdale Royal Infirmary when he turned up to get his own injuries treated.

Ali, of Comroyd Street, Dewsbury, denied that his driving had been dangerous that night and it was only when his case was listed for trial in February this year that he finally pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

During his sentence hearing at Bradford Crown Court today/yesterday (Thurs) Judge David Hatton QC heard details of a victim impact statement prepared by Miss Roberts in which she described how a metal plate had to be put in her left arm which was in a cast for eight months.

Prosecutor Imran Khan said one witness had described Ali's car as going at "a colossal speed" while another thought the Audi had been "tailgating or racing" a BMW vehicle.

"The Crown submit this was a case of aggressive driving, driving too close and racing," said Mr Khan.

The offence carries a maximum prison term of five years and Judge Hatton concluded that the appropriate sentence for Ali, breaking in mind his guilty plea at the "last minute", was 30 months.

He told the night-shift warehouse worker that it had been an appalling piece of driving on a dangerous bend.

"Your precise speed cannot be determined with accuracy but it was clearly the case that it was so excessive as to cause you to fail to negotiate the bend," the judge told Ali.

"It caused you to straddle the opposite carriageway and you were unable to keep the vehicle under control."

Ali claimed that he only left the scene after seeing that the female driver was being assisted by others, but Judge Hatton said that was no mitigation or excuse.

"I would be failing in my public duty if I did not impose an immediate sentence of imprisonment for offending of this nature with the consequences that ensued," the judge told him.

Ali was also banned from driving for the next 39 months and he must take an extended re-test before he can lawfully drive again on the roads.