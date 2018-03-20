Test smoke alarms as clocks change, West Yorkshire fire service says

Yorkshire Housing is working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to urge residents to test their smoke alarms as the clocks change this weekend.

Testing smoke alarms is often low on their list of priorities, but testing fire alarms might save lives, the organisations said.

The organisations are taking part in a joint campaign

And the clock change offers people an opportunity to remember to try them out.

Clocks go forward on Sunday, March 25, at 1am.

Yorkshire Housing’s fire safety surveyor Richard Sladdin said: “This advice is only relevant for our tenants who live in a house or general let flat.

"If you live in our sheltered or extra care schemes, which have a warden call system, Yorkshire Housing carry out regular fire checks.

“Many people don’t realise smoke from a fire in the home is so dangerous. Smoke will not wake you up if there’s a fire; it will kill you.

“Smoke alarms are a well-proven life-saving tool, but they are no use if they are not working. So taking the time to test smoke alarms in your home could be a truly life-saving decision.

"Please test your alarm and battery as the clocks change this weekend.”

Fire protection inspector Mark Nuttall said: “West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is delighted that Yorkshire Housing are promoting the Home Office fire kills message.

"Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they work. Protect you and your family by ensuring you have working smoke alarms on each level of your home. You are at least four times more likely to die in a fire if you don’t have a working smoke alarm. Please don’t become a statistic.”

Additionally, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also offer the following advice:

• Fit at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home. Make sure you test them all monthly.

• Ten-year sealed battery smoke alarms are the best option. They are slightly more expensive, but you save on the cost of replacing batteries.

• If it is a ten-year alarm, you will need to replace the whole alarm every ten years.

• Never disconnect your alarms or take the batteries out if it goes off by mistake.

• The ideal position to install an alarm is on the ceiling, in the middle of the room and on the hallway and landing, so you can hear an alarm throughout your home.

• Don’t put alarms in or near kitchens or bathrooms where smoke or steam can set them off by accident.