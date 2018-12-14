Textile recycling firm’s blueprint for success

Textile recycling company BIU Group has had its business model featured in the Parliamentary Review for the second year in a row, after the amount it raised for good causes topped the £8.4million mark.

The Halifax company features in the latest edition of the publication, which is regarded as a blueprint for excellence.

BIU Group collects and recycles unwanted clothes, shoes and textiles, then sells the items on to raise money for its charity partners, which include the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Francis House Children’s Hospice in Didsbury and the Ark Cancer Treatment Centre in Hampshire. The review outlines how BIU has bucked the trend of textile firms struggling in today’s often volatile textile recycling market, citing the company’s motto of ‘excellence always’ as a key factor in its enduring success.

Charity partnerships director Wendy Yarney said transparency and honesty were at the heart of the firm’s ethics.

She said: “We believe in true partnerships, clear communications and complete transparency with each of our charity and commercial partners.

“BIU provides a tailored service and forges long-term partnerships which thrive because of our ethics and commitment to our ‘excellence as always’ strapline.”