Thank you and good luck - Halifax panto fans wish Neil Hurst the best after departure announcement

Fans of Halifax' s funny man Neil Hurst have wished him all the best in the future after providing a decade of entertainment for families on the Victoria Theatre stage.

The comedian and actor announced this week will be taking a break from the Halifax panto scene after ten fantastic years.

The entertainer performed in his 10th consecutive panto at the Victoria Theatre last year in Snow White.

He first started acting in local amateur musicals at the age of nine and since then he has appeared in hundreds of different productions from stage to screen ranging from Musical Theatre and Pantomime to Television Drama’s and Feature Films.

People have been sending their best wishes and sharing their memories on the Halifax Courier Facebook page. Here are just a few wishing Neil good luck.

Bohn Joyes said: "The kids will be absolutely gutted. He is the one who engages the audience and makes the festive pantomime special. Hopefully they find a suitable replacement. Best of luck Neil and thanks for making so many Christmas pantomimes.

Jo Ian Wormald said: "We were lucky enough to book Neil for our daughters birthday party, great guy! ”

Scott Fletcher said: "Neil was two years below me at school. We regularly played multi band and music shows at Brooksbank. My daughter and nephew went to the panto over Christmas with grandma, and for weeks afterwards they wouldn't stop talking about Neil's character "jingles". I messaged him and asked if he'd send them a special video to say hello... literally within five minutes, he'd sent them a personal little video to my phone. They were absolutely gobsmacked...and for that, I just want to say what a wonderful lad he's grown up to be. Cheers Neil. All the best in your future projects."

Sarah Czainski said: "Neil was the main reason we went to see Panto each year...each corny joke, each custard pie performance would make us chuckle. Very sad to hear he won’t be there to entertain us this year. All the very best Neil and good luck for the future."

Jade Crossley added: "Won’t be the same without you."