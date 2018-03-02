That’s the spirit! Schoolboy Gerrard shovels snow on his day off

Twelve-year-old Gerrard Haigh showed his community spirit when his school was closed due to the poor weather by shovelling snow from his local supermarket car park.

Rather than choosing to go sledging or build a snowman, Gerrard, a Year 7 student at Ryburn Valley High School, went to the Tesco store in Sowerby Bridge to clear piles of snow from the paths and car park.

He carried on for several hours clearing snow from the steep local streets to make it safer for people to walk.

Local man Geoff Nemec spotted the youngster hard at work and posted this picture on Facebook.

Pia Rattigan, a neighbour, who also works at Ryburn Valley High School, said, “He’s a star! From a very young age, Gerrard has always been on our road helping clear the snow and happy to help with anything else! Top lad.”