The Beast from the East: Which Calderdale roads are impassable?

Calderdale Council have announced a list of roads which are currently impassable due to wintry conditions.
These are:
A681 Bacup Road - Todmorden
Kebs Road - Blackshaw Head
Marsden Gate - Outlane
Keighley Road at Peckett Well (from Haworth Old Road to Bradford boundary)
Saddleworth Road Barkisland - From Barkisland crossroads to boundary
Royd Lane - Ripponden
Cross Stone Road - Todmorden
Pudsey Road - Todmorden
Shore Road - Todmorden
A council statement said: "All our gritters and ploughs have been working throughout the morning.
"A combinantion of strong winds and further snow has meant that many of the district's roads are hazardous for drivers and we urge people to think carefully before planning a journey or consider alternative ways to travel, and check web site for further details.
"Due to the conditions gritters and ploughs are prioritising the main arterial routes."