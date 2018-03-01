The Beast from the East: Which Calderdale roads are impassable?

Calderdale Council have announced a list of roads which are currently impassable due to wintry conditions.

These are:

A681 Bacup Road - Todmorden

Kebs Road - Blackshaw Head

Marsden Gate - Outlane

Keighley Road at Peckett Well (from Haworth Old Road to Bradford boundary)

Saddleworth Road Barkisland - From Barkisland crossroads to boundary

Royd Lane - Ripponden

Cross Stone Road - Todmorden

Pudsey Road - Todmorden

Shore Road - Todmorden

A council statement said: "All our gritters and ploughs have been working throughout the morning.

"A combinantion of strong winds and further snow has meant that many of the district's roads are hazardous for drivers and we urge people to think carefully before planning a journey or consider alternative ways to travel, and check web site for further details.

"Due to the conditions gritters and ploughs are prioritising the main arterial routes."