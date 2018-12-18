RSPCA dogs meet Santa day at Kershaw's Garden Centre, Brighouse. Freddie the Maltese Shih Tzu

The best photos of dogs meeting Santa Claus at Kershaw's Garden Centre

Kershaw’s Garden Centre, Brighouse, had a dogs-only visit from Santa last weekend in a bid to raise funds for the RSPCA.

Around 20 dogs got to meet the man behind Christmas at the charity event, now in its fourth year.

Zoe Isherwood, with Casper, Buster and Misty at Kershaw's Garden Centre, Brighouse.
Pictured with Santa and his elf are, Sophie and James Kitson, with Loki and Derek, and Lauren Moore from the Halifax RSPCA.
RSPCA dogs meet Santa day at Kershaw's Garden Centre, Brighouse.
