The Bootleg Beatles are coming to Halifax - and they need a new John Lennon

From their beginnings back in 1980, The Bootleg Beatles have become a star attraction all over the world with their excellent recreations of Fab Four songs and will be hitting Halifax in April.

Not only that, they are now on the lookout for a new John Lennon.

The band will be appearing on April 17 at the Victoria Theatre, bringing Beatlemania back with their hit show.

They made their name imitating the Beatles around the world, have lasted three times longer than the real thing, and have played to more people than the originals ever did.

And now phenomenally successful tribute act The Bootleg Beatles are looking for a new John Lennon.

If you’d like your chance to join the fabricated four, you’ll need to have “the look, the voice, basic keyboard and rhythm guitar skills.”

The Bootleg Beatles are currently comprised of Adam Hastings (Lennon), Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr).

But an advert appeared in Music Week this week suggesting that Hastings is set to leave the band.

The ad reads: “The world’s premier Beatle band is searching for a new John Lennon. Must have the look, the voice, basic keyboard and rhythm guitar skills.” Applicants are required to send photos, a CV, video and audio to lookingforlennon@bootlegbeatles.com.

Formed from the original cast of London’s West End hit show Beatlemania, The Bootleg Beatles have become an institution in their own right with their note-perfect recreation of hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook.

When they played at Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s 50th birthday party, they met original Beatles George Harrison who told them “you probably know the chords better than I do”.

The mop-topped tribute act perform around 120 gigs a year and currently have dates booked in the UK and Ireland right through to the end of 2018.

They toured with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra’ for some Sgt. Pepper anniversary shows which received rave reviews.

And they performed twice at last year’s Glastonbury Festival, including a very special show on the iconic Pyramid Stage!

**The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing on April 17 at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax. Tickets are available from 01422 351158.