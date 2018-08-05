The evolution of Northgate House and Halifax library - Why they were originally built

Northgate House and the former Halifax Central Library changed the skyline in Halifax town centre forever but they will soon have a different purpose.

How Halifax Sixth Form Centre and retail complex will look in the future

The buildings will be converted into a specialist sixth form centre and retail and office complex if plans are given the go-ahead.

But what were the building originally built for and how have they changed over the years?

Millions of pounds approved for Halifax sixth form college at Northgate House



LDN Architects, the planning agents behind the multi-million pound scheme explain the history of the buildings

Northgate House

Northgate House was commissioned to provide modern, centralised office accommodation when nine district councils combined to form Calderdale Council in 1974.

It was designed by Calderdale Council’s Chief Architect, William Clarke, to “blend in with the nearby Victorian architecture” and was opened by the Mayor of Calderdale in April 1982.

A social club for union members which was also intended to be a war-time emergency centre, was opened in the basement later that year.

Today, some 30 years after completion of the building, Calderdale Metropolitan Council have moved into new accommodation within Princess Buildings and the Central Library facility has been relocated to a bespoke new building on Square Road.

The site was constructed in three phases with the east block of Northgate House completed first, followed by the north block and finally the Library.

The two blocks of Northgate House, along with the former library building, were arranged to form a courtyard up to the edge of Market Street, with a stepped pedestrian link to a car park area and loading dock at the rear.

When it was originally completed the development included a water feature in the courtyard. This feature was infilled in 1990 to deter vandals.

Designed as an office building, the main structure of Northgate House is formed by an in-situ reinforced concrete frame with precast concrete deck floors and concrete toppings.

Formally Northgate House resembles the historic mill buildings commonly found in Yorkshire.

Halifax Central Library

A committee made up of local groups, politicians and businessmen was created in 1945 to decide on an appropriate memorial to honour those lost to the wars of 1914-1918 and 1939-1945.

It was “agreed that the war memorial for Halifax should be in the form of a library.” (Submission Halifax Memorial Library Committee, April 1, 1946).

The library was chosen as a memorial because there was a need for a new public facility, but also because of a consensus that an inanimate object such as a statue or monument would not do justice to the memory of all those who were lost (see quoted sources below).

Approval by Halifax City Council for the construction of the Library was obtained in December 1947 (Herald, December 12, 1947).

The desire to acquire a new library more fitting to the growing city of Halifax was nothing new; in fact, there had been some unsuccessful talks about a new library as early as 1901 (Crowdis, D.K. Brief History of Agitation for the Halifax Memorial Library).

By 1945, with WWII just ending, the occasion was ripe for it to serve as a memorial as well. The first sod was turned on April 21, 1949, in time to celebrate the city’s 200th anniversary.

On November 11, 1949 (Remembrance Day) the cornerstone was laid under the auspices of the Legion. The library opened its doors to the public on November 12, 1951.