The Lee Kenny column: Commit, buddy up and bounce to achieve your goals

Did you make those New Year’s resolutions?

How are those resolutions coming on?

Research shows that most resolutions are actually broken by the second Friday of the year.

This year “Quitters Day” is Friday 11 January

Here are some New Year’s resolution stats for you:

○ 53% of people have a money related goal (specifically to earn or save more money)

○ 24% want to travel more.

○ 45% want to have better health including losing weight.

○ 23% want to read more books

○ 22% want to learn a new skill

○ If you bundle relationships, sex and finding love, that’s another 40%+

○ 90.8% of all resolutions made will be broken or fail. In other words, less than one in 10 will be successful. Yet in 12 months time, they’ll dust themselves off and do it all again.

As you look to the year ahead for your business, will you be going through the motions or will you be making the necessary changes?

Here’s a quick checklist of things you can do to keep yourself on track.

Avoid overwhelm

While I am all for setting big goals, be careful how many you set for yourself. If you feel overwhelmed, you are likely to give up early. Instead focus on a few well-chosen goals that are going to set you up for success.

Commit!

When you have selected your goals for the year ahead, it’s time to commit. Make sure you write those goals down. It’s a simple step but something that helps keep things real.

It’s amazing how fuzzy specifics can get after a few weeks or months and you could end up selling yourself short. Whether you choose a conversation or post it on social media, extra accountability can really help you maintain your focus.

Buddy Up

As you saw in the stats, gym goers increased their chances of success by 22% when they go with a buddy. That’s another form of accountability. I certainly remember when I have agreed to meet someone at the gym at 6.30am I’m much more likely to turn up.

Bounce don’t break!

Whether you signed up to dry January and are giving up alcohol for the month or committed to losing 10bs before the end of the month you are going to hit a few bumps in the road.

Too many people “fall off the wagon” and use this as an excuse to abandon the whole thing. Don’t fall in to that trap.

Look for the gold. Yes, you veered off course but if you managed 10 good days and one bad, then get back on track and avoid a total write off.

Celebrate your wins and you’ll find sticking to those resolutions becomes a lot easier.