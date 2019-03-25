The man who signed Oasis Alan McGee talks about his career in music and politics - event at Square Chapel

The man who signed Oasis and a Labour political adviser Alan McGee will be talking about his career at the Square Chapel, Halifax.

The Scottish businessman and music industry executive has been a record label owner, musician, manager, and music blogger for The Guardian.

He is best known for co-founding and running in the independent Creation Records label and is the man who discovered and signed Oasis.

Join Alan at the Square Chapel as he discusses his career, the music industry and his relationship with bands such as Oasis and Primal Scream.

In 1997, the revitalised Labour Party took note of McGee's accomplishments with Creation. they got him to spearhead a media campaign prior to the General Election in order to appeal to Britain's youth culture.

He was largely responsible for changing government legislation in relation to musicians being able to go on the new deal which gave musicians three years to develop and be funded by the government instead of having to take other jobs to survive.

Other significant bands that were signed by Creation records include: 3 Colours Red, The Boo Radleys, Bernard Butler, Heavy Stereo, Bob Mould, My Bloody Valentine, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, Kevin Rowland, Super Furry Animals, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The House of Love, RIde, Slowdive. He is currently the manager for the Happy Mondays, Black Grape, Shaun Ryder, Cast, Glasvegas, The Bluetones.

You will also have the opportunity to ask Alan a question.

He will be at the Square Chapel on Saturday May 25. The night will be hosted by author & broadcaster, Rob Fiddaman.

Tickets: 01422 349422 or https://www.squarechapel.co.uk/