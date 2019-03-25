The Script fans brave the cold to queue outside Halifax's Victoria Theatre 18 hours before doors open

Some of pop music's most die-hard fans are camped outside the Victoria Theatre this morning in an effort to get the best possible view of their favourite band.

Irish sensations The Script will take to the famous Vic stage this evening to kick off a four-show mini-tour culminating in a Royal Albert Hall show on Saturday.

Fans have queued in front of The Victoria Theatre since 3am.

And a number of committed fans - known as 'The Script Family' - have queued up from three o'clock this morning in a bid to wrestle themselves to the front of the crowd.

It's a common occurrence at the band's concerts, said one London-based fan who prefers to be known simply as 'The Script Mummy'.

She said: "We go all over. And we have become a family, too, we all support one another. It's a real community that we've got.

"The lads are so good to us. And that's a big part of the reason why we're here. It's not all about the music.

"It's all about the experience of the day, getting here, setting up and having a bit of fun with everyone. We love it."

The die-hards have developed a system that allows them to queue in peace, with numbers written on their hands in order of their arrival.

First there was Sarah Mann, from Redcar, who arrived in Halifax at three o'clock this morning.

"We put up our chairs and wrapped up in sleeping bags and cracked on.

"We check into a motel yesterday and came down, then we'll head back there after the concert and head back tomorrow."

The Script, led by heart-throb and former The Voice judge Danny O'Donoghue, will take to the stage at 8.45pm, following a performance from fellow Irish band Wild Youth an hour earlier.