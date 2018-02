Comic book enthusiasts and movie buffs flocked to the Shay Stadium in Halifax to see memorabillia from TV and film at a Hali-Con festival.

Visitors got into the spirit and dressed up as their favourite fictional character with superheroes and stormtroopers able to get up close to famous props such as Marty McFly’s Delorean and Lightning McQueen from Disney film Cars.

There were also appearences from well known names in the film and TV world including James MacKenzie from CBBC’s Raven.