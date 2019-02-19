The shocking details of Calderdale firefighters being attacked and pelted with stones

Shocking details of firefighters being attacked in Calderdale have been revealed in a new report.

West Yorkshire Fire Authority reveals that between April and December there were 68 attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire.

Of these, 38 took place in the Bradford area, 15 took place in Leeds, 10 in Kirklees, four in Calderdale and one in Wakefield.

READ MORE: West Yorkshire firefighters' delight as Protect the Protectors bill becomes law



Here is a rundown of attacks on firefighters in Calderdale during the period.

On May 12 at 2.30am crews attended a dwelling fire on Slade Lane, Rastrick the officer in charge of the incident was physically attacked by the occupier.

On July 1 at 7.45pm whilst attending a large grass fire in Canterbury Crescent, Halifax crews were subjected to verbal abuse by youths.

On August 8 at 7pm whilst attending an incident at Cousin Lane, Halifax, youths threw stones at the crew and also put an LPG cylinder onto the fire.

On November 5 at 7.30pm eggs were thrown at crews whilst they attended a fire in the open on Cedar Street, Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax MP delighted to see campaign to protect emergency service workers become law

Over half of all attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire over a nine-month period took place in the Bradford area.

They included one case where a firefighter was assaulted when attending an incident in Bingley, fireworks and eggs being thrown at a crew in Bradford on Bonfire Night and a man exposing himself to firefighters in a Keighley park in full view of children.

On Bonfire night alone Bradford district firefighters were attacked on six occasions – five of which involved fireworks being thrown at crews.

Many of the incidents involved gangs of youths descending on fire crews after they were called to deal with bonfires.

Some involved firefighters being verbally abused by people whose homes they were trying to save while others involved firefighters having lasers shone at their eyes.

The report says: “The Chief Fire Officer re-emphasises that even one attack is one too many and that every assistance and encouragement will be given to the police to bring offenders to court. Work is continuing with a variety of agencies from the police and district councils to community groups and youth leaders to address these issues.”

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the Authority on Thursday.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

