Between the start of the 2015-16 financial year and November 2018, 48,398 tickets were issued to problem parkers, but which car parks/on street parking areas saw the most tickets issued by Calderdale Council? Here are the top ten hotspots.



1. Number 10 Prescott Street, Halifax'674 parking tickets issued jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Number 9 Bethel Street Car Park, Brighouse'748 parking tickets issued 0 Buy a Photo

3. Number 8 Commercial Street, Halifax'753 parking tickets issued jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Number 7 Bradford Road, Brighouse'763 parking tickets issued Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more