Theatre Royal building in town centre to be converted into a hotel

A historic building and entertainment venue will be converted into a 91 bedroom hotel in the heart of Halifax town centre.

Plans have been given the go-ahead by Calderdale Council to convert the Grade II Listed Theatre Royal in Wards End into a Holiday Inn Express Hotel.

The hotel will have a total of 91 bedrooms compromising of 86. double rooms and five accessible bedrooms.

The existing Theatre building, designed by Richard Horsfall & Son, dates back to 1905. It has stood empty since 2007 where its previous use was a nightclub

The proposal includes the full retention and restoration of the primary front façade facing Wards End, maintaining and restoring the front façade back to its previous glory.

It is proposed that the rear of the building, inclusive of its interior is to be demolished and replaced with a new build element which forms seven storeys inclusive of a lower ground level.

Planning agents Shaw and Jagger Architects said: "Whilst the proposal represents substantial demolition of the listed building, the benefit in the continued use of the building itself, its restoration, function and improvement in the appearance and character of the conservation area will be ensured.

"The main façade, despite its considerable decay over recent years, is to be retained and restored back to its original character with an attractive new build element which will replace the existing auditorium.

"The design and layout of the building respects the historic character of the surrounding area by relating to the existing building in terms of materiality, scale mass and height.

"In summary, the proposal will add to the ongoing urban regeneration of Halifax town ventre by both preserving and enhancing the historic character.

"The most significant part of the existing building, the front façade, is to be restored back to its original character and, coupled with a viable new use, will secure the long term future of the heritage asset for enjoyment of the community and visitors to the town for years to come."