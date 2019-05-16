The BBC's new period drama tells the story of Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones - an heiress with a difference. Anne inherited Shibden Hall, near Halifax, in the 1830s, and set about running the estate and her family's business interests with the confidence and leadership of a man. She refused to bow to 19th-century social conventions and expectations of women, taking an active role in financial affairs and refusing to marry. Instead, she pursued same-sex relationships, which she documented in coded diaries that were discovered by an ancestor in the 1930s. He was so scandalised that he hid them behind a wall panel at Shibden Hall, where they were not found until the 1980s. Anne died at the age of just 49, when she fell ill while travelling in eastern Europe with her partner Ann Walker, from the neighbouring Crow Nest estate in Halifax, whom she had 'married' in a ceremony in York. She named Ann as the beneficiary of her will, but the Walkers sent Ann to an asylum, denying her the inheritance, and the estate passed back into Lister ownership. The house is now open to the public. Gentleman Jack airs on BBC One on May 19. Locations were sourced by Screen Yorkshire.
These 19 Yorkshire locations appear in Gentleman Jack on BBC One
Keep an eye out for these period buildings in Yorkshire when you're watching Gentleman Jack.
