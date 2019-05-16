These 19 Yorkshire locations appear in Gentleman Jack on BBC One

The BBC's new period drama tells the story of Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones - an heiress with a difference. Anne inherited Shibden Hall, near Halifax, in the 1830s, and set about running the estate and her family's business interests with the confidence and leadership of a man. She refused to bow to 19th-century social conventions and expectations of women, taking an active role in financial affairs and refusing to marry. Instead, she pursued same-sex relationships, which she documented in coded diaries that were discovered by an ancestor in the 1930s. He was so scandalised that he hid them behind a wall panel at Shibden Hall, where they were not found until the 1980s. Anne died at the age of just 49, when she fell ill while travelling in eastern Europe with her partner Ann Walker, from the neighbouring Crow Nest estate in Halifax, whom she had 'married' in a ceremony in York. She named Ann as the beneficiary of her will, but the Walkers sent Ann to an asylum, denying her the inheritance, and the estate passed back into Lister ownership. The house is now open to the public. Gentleman Jack airs on BBC One on May 19. Locations were sourced by Screen Yorkshire.

1. Shibden Hall The Listers' ancestral home passed to Anne's lover, Ann Walker, after she died, but she was sent to a lunatic asylum and the house returned to the family. They donated it to Calderdale Council in 1933 and it's now a museum. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sutton Park This Georgian house near York is open to the public and owned by the parents of former prime minister David Cameron's wife, Samantha. It appears as Crow Nest in Gentleman Jack. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Newby Hall Family-owned Georgian house near Ripon that's open to the public and also featured in Peaky Blinders. Appears as Lord and Lady Stuart's home in Gentleman Jack. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bramham Park The Bramham estate, between Leeds and Tadcaster, is a regular in period dramas such as Victoria, The ABC Murders and The Darkest Hour. Appears as the exterior of Skelfer House in Gentleman Jack. jpimedia Buy a Photo

