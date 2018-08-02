These 33 takeaways in Halifax all have five-star food hygiene ratings

These 33 takeaways in Halifax have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

These 33 takeaways in Halifax have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

-How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

-The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

-How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website: food.gov.uk/

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

Baxters Sandwich Bar- 305 Huddersfield Road Halifax, HX3 0PG. Rated 5 on 28-Jun-2017

Brackenbed Fisheries- 10 Spring Hall Lane Halifax, HX1 4TX. Rated 5 on 29-May-2018

Casa Pizza- 71 Stainland Road Greetland Halifax, HX4 8BD. Rated 5 on 15-Jan-2018

Coffee On The Bean- 343 Skircoat Green Road Halifax, HX3 0LX. Rated 5 on 12-Aug-2015

Crave Coffee and Catering- 196 Savile Park Road Halifax, HX1 2XP. Rated 5 on 31-Mar-2017

Deli-cious- 14 Westgate Halifax, HX1 1DJ. Rated 5 on 29-Mar-2018

Domino's Pizza- 4-5 Southgate House Wards End Halifax, HX1 1DE. Rated 5 on 11-Oct-2016

Fatima Takeaway- 242 King Cross Road Halifax, HX1 3JP. Rated 5 on 10-Aug-2016

Gibraltar Fisheries- 101 Hopwood Lane Halifax, HX1 4HB. Rated 5 on 28 June 2016

Highroad Fisheries and Chicken Bar- 472 Gibbet Street Halifax, HX2 0AL. Rated 5 on 19- Jun-2018

Hong Kong Takeaway- 198 Pellon Lane Halifax, HX1 5RG. Rated 5 on 16-Mar-2017

I am's Kitchen - 17 Albion Street, Halifax, HX1 1DU. Rated 5 on 2-Feb-2017

Imaad's Fast Food- 200 King Cross Road Halifax, HX1 3JP. Rated 5 on 16-Jan-2018

Jaynes Cakes & Bakes- Croft Myl West Parade Halifax, HX1 2EQ. Rated 5 on 21-Oct-2016

King Cross Fisheries- 214 King Cross Road Halifax, HX1 3JP. Rated 5 on 14-Mar-2018

Le Munch Bunch- 15 Northgate Halifax, HX1 1UR. Rated 5 on 23-Dec-2015

Mr Chips Fish Bar- 23b Ovenden Road Halifax, HX3 5PN. Rated 5 on 29-Mar-2018

New Dixy- 117a Gibbet Street Halifax, HX1 5BP. Rated 5 on 3-Mar-2017

New Lodge Fisheries- Savile Park Lodge Savile Park Halifax, HX3 0EG. Rated 5 on 1-Jun-2018

Ocean Fast Food- 82 Gibbet Street Halifax, HX1 5BP. Rated 5 on 14-Apr-2015

Ovenden Kitchen- 350 Ovenden Road Halifax, HX3 5TJ. Rated 5 on 20-Jul-2016

Pickin Chicken- 221 King Cross Road Halifax, HX1 3JL. Rated 5 on 6-Mar-2018

Pizza Republic- 2 St James Road Halifax, HX1 1YS. Rated 5 on 14-Dec-2017

Saz Pizza and Balti House, 9 Spring Hall Lane Halifax, HX1 4TX. Rated 5 on 27-Mar-2018

Skircoat Green Fish Bar- 359 Skircoat Green Road Halifax, HX3 0RP. Rated 5 on 9-Jan-2018

Stanleys Fish & Chips- 19 High Street Halifax, HX1 2ST. Rated 5 on 12-Feb-2018

Sullivans Sandwich Shop- 27 Boothtown Road Halifax, HX3 6EU. Rated 5 on 15-Nov-2016

The Old Bakehouse- 353-355 Skircoat Green Road Halifax, HX3 0RP. Rated 5 on 26-Mar-2018

Thirteen Deli and cafe bar-13 Wards End Halifax, HX1 1BX. Rated 5 on 24-Apr-2018

Top Door Espresso- 45 Borough Market Market Street Halifax, HX1 1DY. Rated 5 on 6-March-2017

Toppers Deli- 49 Commercial Street Halifax, HX1 1BE. Rated 5 on 28-March-2018

West Vale Fisheries- 27 Stainland Road West Vale Halifax, HX4 8AD. Rated 5 on 13-June-2016

Xin Ying- 99 Northgate Halifax, HX1 1XF. Rated 5 on 22-Mar-2017

Gee Gee's Fisheries- 2 Halifax Road Shelf, HX3 7NT. Rated 5 on 16-Feb-2016