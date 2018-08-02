These are all 25 restaurants in Halifax with five-star food hygiene ratings

These 25 restauarants in Halifax have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

25 restaurants in Halifax received five-star food hygiene ratings

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Thursday 2 August 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

1885 The Restaurant - Stainland Road, Stainland, Halifax, HX4 9HF. Rated 5 on 29-Mar-2018

Beefeater - 1 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 9-Feb-2017

Browns - 29 Southgate, Halifax, HX1 1DL. Rated 5 on 10-Apr-2018

Cinnamon At The Mill - Victoria Mill, Stainland Road, Halifax, HX4 8AD. Rated 5 on 16-Aug-2017

Elder - Unit 17, Piece Hall, Halifax, HX1 1RE. Rated 5 on 7-Mar-2018

Frankie & Benny's - 8 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 23-Mar-2017

Harvester - 12 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 9-Nov-2016

I Am's Kitchen - 17 Albion Street, Halifax, HX1 1DU. Rated 5 on 2-Feb-2017

Inn-Cognito - 17 Winding Road, Halifax, HX1 1UZ. Rated 5 on 19-Jan-2018

Julio's Italian Restaurant - Princess Street, Halifax, HX1 1TS. Rated 5 on 18-Jul-2017

Kashmiri Aroma - 15 Broad Street, Halifax, HX1 1YA. Rated 5 on 30-Aug-2017

Mamma Napoli Restaurant - 1 Lees Building, Halifax Road, Hipperholme, Halifax, HX3 8EW. Rated 5 on 9-Jul-2015

McDonalds Restaurant - Salterhebble Hill, Halifax, HX3 0QE. Rated 5 on 5-Jul-2017

McDonalds Restaurant - 20 Old Market, Halifax, HX1 1TN. Rated 5 on 16-Aug-2017

McDonalds Restaurant - Asda Hanson Lane, Halifax, HX1 4PG. Rated 5 on 5-Feb-2018

Nando's - 10 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 16-Feb-2018

Pizza Express - 4 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 21-Dec-2016

Pizza Hut - 9-10 Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax, HX1 1DE. Rated 5 on 7-Apr-2017

Ricci's Place - 4 Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UG. Rated 5 on 2-Dec-2016

Romeo and Juliet Restaurant and Pizzeria - 3 Horton Street, Halifax, HX1 1PU. Rated 5 on 19-Jan-2018

Sapore - 5-7 Central Street, Halifax, HX1 1HU. Rated 5 on 21-Jul-2017

Sultan Mahal - 20 Westgate, Halifax, HX1 1DJ. Rated 5 on 24-Mar-2015

TGI Fridays - 14 Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, HX1 1UX. Rated 5 on 2-Feb-2017

Thai Style - 2 Swine Market, Halifax, HX1 5DT. Rated 5 on 8-Feb-2017

Theo's Greek Restaurant - Ackroyd House, 91 Northgate, Halifax, HX1 1XF. Rated 5 on 28-Mar-2017