These are the chemists which are open over Christmas and New Year in Calderdale

Most pharmacies in Calderdale are closed on December 25 and 26, and January 1, 2019, but some are open if you need health advice quickly.

Please remember to collect any prescription medication you may need before the busy festive period.

Openings over Christmas

Christmas Day – Tuesday December 25

Instore Pharmacy, Tesco superstore, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse HD6 1RZ, 0345 6779783 - Closed.

Wellcare Pharmacy,2 Castle Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3HT,01484 723047, 9 -11am.

Boots Pharmacy, 7-11 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB01422 352009 - Closed.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Superstore, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB, 01422 342839 - Closed.

King Cross Pharmacy, 206 King Cross Road, Halifax, HX1 3JP, 01422 384123, 11am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, HX1 4JT, 01422 331318 - Closed.

Ovenden Pharmacy, Beechwood Medical Centre, Ovenden, Halifax, HX2 8AL, 01422 647242, 10am-noon.

Shelf Pharmacy, 14 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, HX3 7QY, 01274 676004, 10am-noon.

Stainland Pharmacy, 350 Stainland Road, HX4 9EH, 01422 374233, 1-3pm.

Ryburn Pharmacy, The Health Centre, Ripponden, HX6 4BN, 01422 822181, 10am-noon.

Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 13-15 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EL, 01422 842378 - Closed.

Boxing Day – Wednesday December 26

Instore Pharmacy, Tesco superstore, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse HD6 1RZ, 0345 6779783 - 11am-3pm.

Wellcare Pharmacy,2 Castle Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3HT,01484 723047 - Closed.

Boots Pharmacy, 7-11 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB01422 352009 - 8am-5.30pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Superstore, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB, 01422 342839 - 9am-5pm.

King Cross Pharmacy, 206 King Cross Road, Halifax, HX1 3JP, 01422 384123, 10am-7pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, HX1 4JT, 01422 331318 - 9am-6pm.

Ovenden Pharmacy, Beechwood Medical Centre, Ovenden, Halifax, HX2 8AL, 01422 647242 - Closed.

Shelf Pharmacy, 14 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, HX3 7QY, 01274 676004 - Closed.

Stainland Pharmacy, 350 Stainland Road, HX4 9EH, 01422 374233 - Closed.

Ryburn Pharmacy, The Health Centre, Ripponden, HX6 4BN, 01422 822181 - Closed.

Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 13-15 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EL, 01422 842378 - 10.30-4.30pm.

New Year’s Day - Tuesday January 1, 2019

Instore Pharmacy, Tesco superstore, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse HD6 1RZ, 0345 6779783, 11am-1pm.

Wellcare Pharmacy,2 Castle Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3HT,01484 723047, 9am-11am.

Boots Pharmacy, 7-11 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB01422 352009 - Closed.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s Superstore, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SB, 01422 342839, 9am-5pm.

King Cross Pharmacy, 206 King Cross Road, Halifax, HX1 3JP, 01422 384123, 10am-7pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, HX1 4JT, 01422 331318, 10am-5pm.

Ovenden Pharmacy, Beechwood Medical Centre, Ovenden, Halifax, HX2 8AL, 01422 647242, 10am-noon.

Shelf Pharmacy, 14 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax, HX3 7QY, 01274 676004, 10am-noon.

Stainland Pharmacy, 350 Stainland Road, HX4 9EH, 01422 374233, 1-3pm.

Ryburn Pharmacy, The Health Centre, Ripponden, HX6 4BN, 01422 822181, 9am-11am.

Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 13-15 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EL, 01422 842378 - Closed.