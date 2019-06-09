These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune 17 trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Plains, Park Road, Elland.

Detached dwelling: 85 Whitwell, Green Lane, Elland.

Two storey side extension to existing dwelling to form new dwelling: 35 Ashfield Road, Greetland.

Demolition of existing stable building to facilitate replacement dwelling: Pitts Farm, High Stones Road Cragg Vale.

Crown reduce two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Crantock, 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Stable block (Lawful Development Certificate): Land South of 7 To 17 Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Variation of condition one on planning application 15/01262/FUL - substitute plans (SK) 1061, 109C and 115B to amended size and position of the proposed buildings: Land adjacent to Prospect Mill, Church Street, West Vale.

DECIDED

Non material amendment to application 18/01421/FUL - Making the south elevation a gable end, instead of hipped: Alexander House Care Home, Halifax, Savile Park Road, Halifax.

First storey extension to rear of property over existing porch (Listed Building Consent): 2 Southedge House, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

First storey extension to rear of property over existing porch: 2 Southedge House, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

Change of use from retail shop (A1) to small cake baking unit (B1): 31 Emscote Avenue, Halifax.

Conversion of carport to living accommodation. Porch to front elevation: 15 Vicar Park Road, Halifax.

Front and rear dormer windows: 25 Mayfield Terrace South, Halifax.

Removal of conservatory to facilitate garden room extension to rear: 71 Stones Drive, Ripponden.

Three dwellings (Outline): Land adjacent to 69 Wakefield Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 17/01557/FUL: Ward Court, Chapel Croft, Brighouse.

Detached Dwelling: Holmes Cottage, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached dwelling: Appletree Cottage, 12 Longroyde Road,

Brighouse.