From France and Germany to Ireland and Tanzania, the borough of Calderdale and its towns are twinned with a number of interesting locations across the globe.

Here are the ten twin towns with connections to Calderdale. (Most pictures are from visits from the respective twin town societies from over the years.)

Aachen is a city in Germany that was founded 1200 years ago by Charlemagne as the seat of government of the Franconian empire. It is a university city that sits near the borders of the Netherlands and Belgium.

Bramsche is a small town in Lower Saxony with an industrial heritage not dissimilar to Todmorden. The town has pleasant surroundings and a bright red phone box courtesy of the Todmorden Town Twinning Association.

Ldenscheid is a beautiful town of about 100,000 inhabitants set high in the hills of the Sauerland region and is surrounded by steep, thickly wooded valleys and numerous lakes and reservoirs. (Picture: Stuart Black, 2011)

County Mayo is on the West coast of Ireland and has a population of 130,552 people. The area features the best salmon fishing in Europe on the river Moy as well as the Holy Shrine at Knock, which sees two million pilgrims visit each year.

Musoma is situated in the Mara region, in the North West of Tanzania and is twinned with Calderdale. It includes part of the Serengeti National Park and has an area which is approximately the size of Wales. (Pic: Stephen Guy, 2011)

Riorges is a small semi-rural town has a population of approximately 11,000 in the department of the Loire in the region of the Rhone-Alpes. The beautiful region features green hills, rivers, lakes and vineyards.

Roncq is a small, pleasant town in semi-rural surroundings in France just 3km from the border with Belgium and is another of Todmordens twin towns. The town has a population of over 12,000. (Pic: Gail Allaby)

St Pol is in Northern France, in the rolling wooded countryside of Flanders. Farming is the principal commercial activity in the region, although tourism also features so there are hotels and camp sites and, of course, restaurants.

Strakonice District is one of the smaller districts of the Cesk Budejovice region in Czech Republic.There are 70,000 inhabitants living in 107 villages and the towns in the district and it has a mixed agricultural and industrial economy.