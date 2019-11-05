These Calderdale car parks will be free to use for Christmas shoppers

Calderdale Council is offering free parking in a number of car parks on Saturdays before Christmas. There will also be free on-street parking in Halifax town centre from 3pm every Thursday from November 28 up until Christmas. All other parking restrictions on-street and in the car parks will remain in place during these times. In Calderdale free parking on Saturdays will be available in the following car parks from Saturday November 16.

1. Tuel Lane Car Park, Sowerby Bridge All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. other Buy a Photo

2. Timber Street, Elland All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. other Buy a Photo

3. Crosshills Car Park, Halifax All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. other Buy a Photo

4. Victoria Street Car Park, Halifax All car parks offering free parking will have notices displayed to remind customers that parking is free. other Buy a Photo

View more