These Calderdale flood warnings and alerts issued by the Environment Agency remain in place

Flood warnings and alerts remain in place as Calderdale slowly begins to recover from the heavy downpours.

The Environment Agency still has a flood alert in place for the Upper River Calder catchment area.

High river levels in Mytholmroyd

On the upper River Calder catchment area a spokesperson for the Agency said: "River levels remain high after yesterday’s heavy rainfall. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.."

Elsewhere a higher flood warning is still in place for the Hebble Brook at Halifax

A flood warning means that flooding is expected and immediate action required.

The spokesperson for the Envuironment Agency said: "River levels have risen as a result of yesterday's heavy rainfall. Flooding of property and roads is expected today (Friday).

"We expect river levels to remain high until 9am on November 8. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open.