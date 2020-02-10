These flood warnings are still in place across Calderdale

Flood warnings across the Calderdale remain in place as Storm Ciara continues to cause devastation in the borough.

A flood warning means you need to act and flooding is expected.or is set to continue.

Sunday's flooding in Mytholmroyd

Here is full rundown of where flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

Hebble Brook at Halifax

River levels peaked at midday on Sunday and have been falling slowly through this afternoon.This warning currently remains in force as levels are still high. The area most at risk are properties at Dean Clough Industrial Park and Dean Clough Mill.

River Calder and River Ryburn at Central Sowerby Bridge

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall. Further scattered rainfall is forecast today. However the risk of flooding to reduce as we do not anticipate any significant river response.

iver Calder and River Ryburn at Sowerby Bridge

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall.

River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot

River levels peaked at 1pm on Sunday and have been falling slowly. Levels are forecast to continue falling this morning. This warning currently remains in force as levels are still high. The area most at risk is Tenterfields Business Estate.

River Calder at Brighouse

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall.

River Calder at Brighouse - Brookfoot Business Park

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall. Further scattered rainfall is forecast today. However the Environment Agency expect the risk of flooding to reduce as they do not anticipate any significant river response.

River Calder at Elland - North Dean Business Park to Park Road

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall.

River Calder at Elland - Saddleworth Road to Lowfields Business Park

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall.

River Calder between Sowerby Bridge and Copley

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall.