These Halifax attractions have been rated the town's top destinations

A website has listed several Calderdale Council-owned sites as some of the best places to visit in Halifax.

Manor Heath Park, Bankfield Museum, Shibden Hall and Halifax Town Hall have all been listed as some of the top places to visit in Halifax.

The website threebestrated.co.uk has included the Calderdale Council owned sites in their top places and landmarks to visit in the town.

Manor Heath Jungle Experience and Bankfield Museum feature as two of the three top places to visit and Shibden and Halifax Town Hall are included as two of the three top landmarks.

The website collates the top three places or businesses in different categories in towns and cities across the country. The venues are chosen following a ‘50-Point Inspection’ which includes checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust, cost and general excellence.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “Halifax has some great attractions, so it’s impressive that four council-owned sites have been rated as some of the top destinations in the town.

“The sites on the list are varied, but all provide their own unique visitor experience, from admiring beautiful architecture to discovering exotic plants and animals."

To find out more about these and other great destinations across the borough, visit www.visitcalderdale.co.uk