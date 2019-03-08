These planning applications are the latest to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Dormers to front and rear and single storey extension to rear: 75 Savile Park Street, Halifax.

Construction of detached dwelling and removal of existing outbuilding (revised scheme to planning permission no 18/00151/FUL): Land South East Of Hansel Fold, Hansel Fold, Barkisland.

Single storey extension to front, two storey extension to side with balcony at first floor and conversion of part of the garage to living space: 1 Hazelgrieve Hall Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Two storey side and rear extension: 8 Westfield Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Single storey extension to North elevation: 97 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Alteration and extension to form a separate dwelling (Amendment to application 17/01353LBC): Lower Small Shaw Farm, Small Shaw Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Spring Grove, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

One pair of semi-detached dwellings: Land Side Of Bevan Green, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Sub division of one property back to two separate properties (Retrospective): 110 Railway Terrace, Copley.

Change of use of offices to class rooms, installation of internal partition wall to create wcs, new door access control to gated entrance (Free School Lane), new fence and gate to car park and new access gates within the site (Listed Building Consent): Heath Campus, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Crantock, 204 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Installation of steel storage container for storage of equipment in connection with the bowling club: Ripponden Bowling Club, Mill Fold Way, Ripponden.

Attach a blue plaque to the wall of a listed building to mark where "Anne Lister" once lived.(Listed Building Consent): Shibden Hall House, Shibden Park, Godley Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Single storey side and rear extension: 25 Grasmere Drive, Elland.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 8 metres, maximum height 3 metres, 3 metres to eaves: 26 Central Park, Halifax.

Dormer to front and rear elevation: 12 Baines Street, Halifax.

Internally illuminated fascia surround to ATM (Advertisement Consent): Shell Garage, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 35 Daisy Road, Brighouse.

Extension to existing garage to create first floor printers workshop and offices. Reconstruction of existing rear extension and roof: Transaxle Services Limited, Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble.

Conversion of one house into two with single storey extensions to front elevation: Delph Hill Fold, Halifax.

Retaining wall (Part Retrospective): 18 Westborough Drive, Halifax.